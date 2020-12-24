Aberdeen wait on Connor McLennon for Boxing Day clash

Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan will have an X-ray on a foot knock ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

The Scotland Under-21 international went off at half-time during Wednesday’s draw with Motherwell.

Ross McCrorie is suspended while Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) remain out for Derek McInnes.

St Johnstone forward Michael O’Halloran will sit out the game after being sent off against Rangers.

The winger had only been on the pitch for five minutes against his old side when he got his marching orders after collecting two bookings inside 60 seconds.

Jason Kerr completes a two-match suspension after his red card at St Mirren last Saturday.