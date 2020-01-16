Adam Bogdan extends his stay at Hibernian

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is staying at Hibernian for the rest of the season.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has signed a contract until the end of the campaign after returning to Easter Road on a short-term deal in November.

The Hungarian has yet to add to the 21 appearances he made during a loan spell with Hibs last season.

Bogdan told the club’s official website: “As I said in November, it feels so natural for me to be back at Hibernian.

“I know the players, the staff and the club inside out and vice versa. My family and I are also really settled in the city.

“I was always hopeful that we would extend the agreement, and the offer to go to the training camp in Spain was a show of faith from both sides.”

Bogdan will step up his fight to displace Ofir Marciano as Hibs’ number one.

“I read some kinds words from Ofir talking about me and it goes without saying that I have a lot of respect for him,” Bogdan said.

“We help each other out on a daily basis and try to keep standards high but, like any player, I want to do everything that I can to play. There’s healthy competition there.”