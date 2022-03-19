Adam Reach hits dramatic equaliser as West Brom snatch point at Bristol City

Substitute Adam Reach volleyed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn West Brom a point from a 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City.

The home side took a 29th-minute lead when Andreas Weimann crossed low to the far post from the right and Nahki Wells produced an unerring finish with his left foot from eight yards.

But Albion levelled after 68 minutes when Kyle Bartley went down when challenging for a header with defender Rob Atkinson and goalkeeper Dan Bentley, Karlan Grant slotting home the resulting penalty.

Weimann thumped an unstoppable 85th-minute volley into the roof of the net for his 18th goal of the season after Atkinson headed on a Robbie Cundy free-kick.

But Albion were not finished and Reach, who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes, capped a neat passing move with a close-range left-footed finish.

City boss Nigel Pearson made one change from the 2-0 midweek defeat at Barnsley, bringing in Cameron Pring for the injured Alex Scott, while Albion were unchanged from their victory over Fulham.

Teenage midfielder Josh Owers, son of former Sunderland and City player Gary Owers, was named on the bench by Pearson for the first time.

The hosts suffered an early injury blow when striker Antoine Semenyo was forced off and replaced by Wells.

A gusty wind made life difficult for both teams and the only semblance of a chance before substitute Wells’ opener was a 14th-minute header from Albion’s Grant that floated harmlessly wide.

After taking the lead, City stepped up their game and looked the more dangerous side, although Semi Ajayi went close for Albion with a volley from inside the box.

Atkinson’s 37th-minute header brought a diving stop from Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and a Matty James free-kick was deflected just wide of the near post as Pearson’s men attacked with menace.

From the resulting corner, Chris Martin volleyed over at the far post and City had only the one goal to show for their superiority at the break.

By the hour mark, Albion had still not forced a save from Bentley as City were well-served by their three-man back-line of Cundy, Timm Klose and Atkinson.

Darnell Furlong headed over from a right-wing corner and Cundy produced a brilliant diving block as pressure from the visitors grew.

Then came the penalty and Albion looked favourites to go on and claim all three points.

But City responded well and had a strong penalty claim for handball rejected before Martin fired wide moments later.

Weimann’s goal was deserved on the overall play but Pearson’s team have been vulnerable to late goals all season and failed to see out the game yet again as Reach struck.