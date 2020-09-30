Ademola Lookman eager to help Fulham after joining on loan from RB Leipzig

Fulham have signed forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan deal from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old former Charlton and Everton forward will boost a Fulham side that have suffered three straight defeats on their Premier League return.

Cottagers manager Scott Parker revealed he was “disappointed” with owner Tony Khan’s Twitter apology to fans after Monday’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, but the club continue to add new recruits despite any internal issues.

Parker’s attitude sold Lookman on the switch to south-west London.

“I’m glad to have it over the line and done now, I’m glad I can be here to help the team,” Lookman told the club’s website.

“After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that’s the working relationship I want to have.

“He’s young and hungry, and I’m young and hungry as well, so it’s a good match.”

Fulham continue to hunt defensive reinforcements ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline, but have already brought in ex-Chelsea full-back Ola Aina from Torino, Antonee Robinson from Wigan and midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton.

Owner and football operations director Khan has been clear on social media that the coronavirus pandemic has dented the club’s recruitment process, with several targets unable to make a move.

But Lookman’s loan capture represents the arrival of an England youth international who has long harboured rich potential.

Khan said: “Ademola in his young career has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed to England’s 2017 Under-20 World Cup win, and we believe that he’s a very good addition to our squad.”