Check out the new Adidas Chinese New Year football collections

The Adidas Chinese New Year collections have dropped - and by jove, there are some beautiful prematch shirts being worn by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, right now.

Adidas's big five - that's Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid - all have some fantastic gear celebrating the Year of the Ox. The designs feature geometric patterns and are currently being worn by the clubs before games in the warm-ups.

That's on top of the Humanrace kits, designed by NERD frontman and producer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams, which dropped during the autumn. Check out some of the lovely products that Adidas have up on the site...

Adidas Chinese New Year padded jackets

Aren't these jackets fantastic?

Available in the club colours of each of Adidas's big sides, these jackets are just the right amount of loud, with a classy ox pattern all over - that's the cow-like animal, not Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

Perfect for wintery weather right now, these aren't just football-specific, either. Sure, they'll have your club's badge on but they feel so much more versatile than just... for the football, you know?

Adidas Chinese New Year jersey

(Image credit: Adidas)

With a metallic graphic of the ox, this is a subtle Adidas tee that - again - isn't just for football. This is the Real Madrid one - but of course, Adidas are doing others.

Plus, the company's cotton products support sustainable cotton farming. So this is an ecological t-shirt too.

Adidas Chinese New Year crew sweatshirts

(Image credit: Adidas)

Fancy that ox on a sweatshirt? Yeah, these look great, too.

These crewneck sweatshirts aren't overtly branded in the teams that they're made for but make great additions to the collection. That ox emblem is really nice.

Adidas Chinese New Year DAME jacket

(Image credit: Adidas)

Now, this is tasty. There aren't club specifics for this jacket but this red and black jacket does actually fit the Man United colours, really.

This piece is timeless. Adidas really do make great jackets.

Adidas Chinese New Year tracksuit bottoms

(Image credit: Adidas)

And if you're looking to complete the set, here are the bottoms.

The tracksuit bottoms are available for each club.

