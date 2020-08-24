Adidas release Bayern Munich 'treble winners' range after Champions League final victory

Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League winners: Adidas are celebrating Bayern Munich's remarkable 2019/20 clean-sweep with a 'treble winners' range, available to order now.

Bayern's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening - secured via a second half header from Kingsley Coman - wrapped-up an extraordinary season for the German giants, with all three major titles secured under the calm guidance of coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern fans across the globe will be keen to order their own memorabilia, with special T-shirts made to commemorate the Champions League win and also the treble winning campaign.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Many fans will still be in shock, given how poorly the team started the season. Former coach Niko Kovac, who secured the Bundesliga title at the end of the 2018/19 season, was sacked in November, with Bayern struggling within form and morale. The decision to appoint interim boss Flick on a permanent basis in December proved a masterstroke, as Bayern soon found themselves fighting on all fronts.

Fans will be particularly fond to remember the seasons of stalwarts Robert Lewandoski and Thomas Muller. The Polish striker scored a staggering 55 goals in all competitions, while Muller won back his No.10 spot under Flick and recorded 21 Bundesliga assists, before playing a key role in the Champions League triumph.

Highlights from the season include Bayern's 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final in August, their 4-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Bayer Leverkusen and, of course, the victory over PSG in the final of the Champions League.

A new season is already on the horizon, with Bayern set to play their first Bundesliga season against Schalke on September 18.

