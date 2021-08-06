Adrian Sporle back in the picture for Dundee United

Dundee United have players back for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers.

Adrian Sporle has returned to full training and Louis Appere is close to a comeback.

Florent Hoti is out with a heel knock along with long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee).

Alfredo Morelos is available for Rangers but has only trained for two days since completing his quarantine following his summer break.

Ianis Hagi (ankle) remains out while it is unclear whether Joe Aribo will return after missing the midweek defeat in Malmo.

Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara and Leon Balogun are available after European suspensions but Ryan Jack (calf) has been told to slow down his comeback and Niko Katic is being eased back in after a serious knee injury.