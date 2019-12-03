Adrian will start in goal for Liverpool against local rivals Everton

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian will deputise for the suspended Alisson Becker in the 234th Merseyside derby against Everton.

Alisson serves a one-match ban after being sent off against Brighton on Saturday so Adrian comes in, as he did for 11 matches earlier this season when the Brazil international was out with a calf injury.

An ongoing knee problem keeps defender Joel Matip sidelined for a 10th match while midfielder Fabinho is out until the new year with an ankle injury.

Theo Walcott is fit again for Everton but Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph remain sidelined.

Walcott missed the weekend defeat to Leicester through illness but has returned to training. However, Coleman has failed a fitness test while Delph is yet to return to training following a hamstring problem.

Bernard continues his recovery from a serious knee injury while Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remain long-term absentees.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster, Jones.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sidibe, Richarlison, Davies, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Lossl, Keane, Baines, Kean, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Walcott, Baningime, Gordon.