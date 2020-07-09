Alan Hutton: Rangers have what it takes to overthrow Celtic

Alan Hutton has backed his former club Rangers to prevent Celtic from making it 10 in a row.

The dominant Hoops are one successful campaign away from breaking a record nine successive Premiership title wins that they and their Old Firm rivals share.

However, ex-Gers and Scotland right-back Hutton, who played for Spurs and Aston Villa amongst others before retiring earlier this year, has belief in Steve Gerrard’s side.

The 35-year-old told TalkSport: “Obviously Celtic have been on an amazing run, they have done really well. They have had a solid squad for a lot of years now.

“But I totally believe that Rangers have it in them.

“They have a great manager, they are building a young, hungry squad, there is a lot of talent there and with a few more additions I totally believe they can challenge Celtic for the title this year.

“There is no way I would back against them. I totally believe 100 per cent that they can do it.

“It is a massive season, obviously to stop the 10 in a row, I think the boys will be right up for it and hopefully they can do it.”