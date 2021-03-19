Alan Lithgow could make long-awaited Livingston return against Hibernian

Alan Lithgow could make his long-awaited return to the Livingston squad for the Scottish Premiership game against Hibernian.

The 33-year-old defender last featured in a 4-0 victory over Ross County in December 2019 before undergoing a hip operation but has returned to training.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is back in contention after recovering from a back complaint while Keaghan Jacobs is on his way back from a long-term foot injury.

Hibs will be missing Jamie Murphy for the trip.

The winger sat out last week’s win over Ross County with a niggle and will be absent again as Jack Ross’ team head along the M8 to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Youngsters Steven Bradley and Sean Mackie are also unavailable with knocks as Hibs look to claim a club-record 11th top-flight away win of the season.