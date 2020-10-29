Albian Ajeti urges Celtic to get back to winning ways with cup double-header

Albian Ajeti believes the upcoming cup double-header against Lille and Aberdeen offers Celtic the perfect way to get back on track.

The Hoops go into their Europa League clash with the French club on Thursday night after losing to Rangers and AC Milan and drawing with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, a rare poor run of form for the Scottish champions.

After returning from France the Hoops will prepare for the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday, with the prospect of playing Hibernian or Hearts in the final and winning the trophy for a record-breaking fourth successive time.

The Switzerland striker is adamant that spirits have remained high in the dressing room and is looking forward to two big fixtures.

He said: “Sometimes you win and lose games, this part of football and we are professional enough to handle that.

“We have a good atmosphere in the dressing room. I didn’t feel any negative things or bad things but as a player and as a team, you obviously want to win every game.

“So we know, we know that we need to get back to winning ways again.

“I think these two games are really coming at the perfect time for us.

“An important away game in Lille, where we can show our quality and play our football.

“We came here and want to win. And the next game on Sunday is an important game against Aberdeen that we want to get through.”