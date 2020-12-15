Aleksandar Mitrovic returns to boost Fulham frontline against Brighton

Fulham manager Scott Parker will have striker Aleksandar Mitrovic available for their Premier League match against Brighton on Wednesday.

The Serbian missed the Cottagers’ hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday after turning his ankle in training, but he has been involved for the last two days and the manager said he is fit for the upcoming match.

Kenny Tete returned from injury to feature for the under-23s on Monday, with Terence Kongolo a week behind, and both are expected to play for the underage team again next week, although they are some way off first-team returns.

Graham Potter could have Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster available again.

Lamptey and Webster took part in training on Monday after missing their side’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester, with Potter remaining hopeful over the duo’s inclusion on Wednesday.

Lallana also took part in training on Monday after going off injured against Liverpool on November 28, and could be involved in the matchday squad.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Lemina, Robinson, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Rodak, Cairney, Mitrovic, Ream, Reed, Bryan.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Veltman, White, Dunk, Lamptey, Gross, Bissouma, March, Connolly, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Webster, Mac Allister, Burn, Steele, Propper, Lallana.