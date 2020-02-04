Alex Dyer hoping to add further to Kilmarnock squad

Alex Dyer is still considering the possibility of adding to his Kilmarnock squad.

The January transfer window saw Greg Kiltie return from a loan spell with Dunfermline and Harry Bunn, Nicke Kabamba and Kirk Broadfoot added to the squad.

Out went Dom Thomas, Osman Sow, Simeon Jackson, Liam Millar and Iain Wilson before the end of the month.

Looking forward to the trip to Tynecastle on Wednesday night to play Hearts in the Ladbrokes Premiership, boss Dyer told KillieTV that he would have an interest in any free agents who could improve his group.

He said: “The transfer window was good for us because we did our work early.

“Now we will look for free transfers (agents) if there is anyone out there who can improve our side.

“I’m not just going to bring people in if they are not up to standard that we want at this football club.

“If there are good footballers out there who are sitting down at home or not training and I think they can make a difference, then I will look at that.

“If not, I will work with what I have got.”

The Ayrshire outfit travel to Hearts on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 home Premiership victory over Ross County on Saturday.

It was Killie’s first win in the league since they beat the Jambos 3-0 at Rugby Park in November and Dyer wants to build on the weekend’s victory.

He said: “The players are in good spirits. It is always nice to get a good win.

“Even though we hadn’t won (in the league) for ages, the spirit of the team was still quite good and hopefully we can try and get a run again. It is important we pick up some points in the league.

“Most of the lads in the changing room have been there and won so that’s important for us.

“It’s important that we go there and show that attitude that we can win the game, especially on the back of the win on Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be difficult but we are looking forward to going there and seeing if we can get a good result.”