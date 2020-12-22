Alex Dyer urges Kilmarnock to ‘stay in the bunch’

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer is refusing to panic over their Scottish Premiership form slump and is confident they can turn it around.

The Rugby Park outfit have suffered six defeats in their last seven league outings and have not scored in those losses as they have slipped down to ninth place in the table.

Although Kilmarnock are just four points ahead of bottom club Ross County, they are only four points behind fifth-placed Motherwell.

And Dyer knows the hectic festive fixture schedule, starting with their trip to Tannadice to take on Dundee United, presents them with an opportunity to halt the run and climb the table.

Dyer said: “It’s a big period, it always is between Christmas and January and we have to make sure we’re on the money every game and pick up enough points to stay in the bunch because, if you don’t, you’ll be looking down rather than looking up.

“We need to try to win as many games and pick up as many points to keep us in that bunch.

“I believe we can turn it around because I believe in the players we’ve got. I believe they are good enough to do that, I believe I am good enough to do that.

“We’ll just keep working hard and believe we will get out of this period.

“We had a bad period at the start of the season and we picked up a few wins and I’m confident of doing it again.

“We’ve not always been playing badly, we’ve lost games by a single goal, we’ve not been hammered, so it is small margins and we just have to turn those in our favour.”

Killie take on Livingston, Motherwell, St Mirren and Hamilton in their subsequent four matches.

“The next four or five games are so important because it’s teams around us and if we can pick up points, then all of a sudden the league looks different and the confidence will come back,” Dyer said.

“If we don’t then that’s a different matter but hopefully we can pick up points to keep us in that bunch.”

Dyer knows lack of goals has been a problem and wants them to display more attacking intent.

He said: “It’s not complicated, it’s simple: you’ve got to score goals.

“We’ve got to create chances and be on the front foot in games.

“We’ve just to believe it will turn, it’s about hard work and keep pushing on. Go into every game with the mindset you’re going to win the game.”