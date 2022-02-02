Alex Gogic ‘happy to be able to get going again’ at St Mirren after loan move

Alex Gogic was denied a St Mirren debut winner in stoppage time but the on-loan midfielder could still relish his comeback following a frustrating spell at Hibernian.

The former Hamilton player came off the bench and headed an 81st-minute opener against Motherwell on Tuesday, 24 hours after completing his deadline-day switch.

Ross Tierney levelled in the closing moments but Gogic has much to look forward to after joining up with Jim Goodwin’s side.

“It would have been a perfect start if I’d been the match-winner but that’s football and we dropped two points,” Gogic said.

“To be honest, I was just happy to be able to get going again after not playing for six weeks.

“The previous 24 hours had been hectic. I’d trained in the morning with Hibs, said my goodbyes and then it was a late deal to come here.

“I’m just happy it went through because I want to play football. Jim had been in touch and there were a few other offers I’d been waiting for but they weren’t right for me in the way that this one was.

“We started talking about the move on Friday and I’m relieved that we got it done. Getting a goal was great but I just wish it had been a win.”

Gogic proved to be a key player for Hibs after signing in the summer of 2021 but he only started six matches this term.

“I featured in most of the matches in my first season but this season I didn’t play as often so I wanted to leave just so I could get a game again,” the 27-year-old said.

“The manager here loves the type of player I am and that’s because he was like me during his career so that’s good.”

Gogic will have to sit out St Mirren’s game against Hibs on Saturday under loan rules.

“It’s weird but I will have to watch the match,” he said. “But I’m a St Mirren player now and I’m committed to them.”