Alex Gogic returns from ban for Hamilton

Hamilton midfielder Alex Gogic returns from suspension as Accies welcome Hearts to the Foys Stadium on Saturday.

Blair Alston has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury and boss Brian Rice hopes to have him back involved before the winter break.

Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Hearts are hopeful that Steven Naismith will return from a hamstring problem.

Daniel Stendel will make a late decision on Jake Mulraney after he limped off against Celtic but Jamie Brandon drops out with an ankle injury.

Christophe Berra is suspended while Uche Ikpeazu returns from a ban. Aidy White, Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington remain out.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Hughes, Gogic, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Halkett, Dikamona, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, Mulraney, MacLean, Keena, Meshino, Wighton, Walker, Damour, Ikpeazu, Henderson, Zlamal, Naismith.