Alisson praises Liverpool's solidity after second consecutive clean sheet against Red Bull Salzburg

Alisson Becker has praised Liverpool's rediscovered resilience after Jurgen Klopp's side recorded back-to-back clean sheets for only the second time this season.

Following a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend, Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-0 defeat of Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Although the Reds are top of the Premier League table, through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup and also going strong in Europe, they have shown signs of vulnerability at the back this term.

Before Saturday's triumph over Bournemouth, they had conceded at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions.

But Alisson believes that Liverpool have now turned a corner and recaptured their defensive solidity.

“It was just a matter of time and of focus,” the goalkeeper told the club's official website.

“The last two games, we were focused for the full game. Even if they had chances we were there, the defenders were there and I was there to help the team.

“We just need to keep going with this focus because we know our quality and we know what we can do on the pitch when we put in our whole intensity.

“You need to do that for 90 minutes – it’s hard, we know, but I think we showed we can do this.”

Salzburg were the better team in the first half of Tuesday's clash, where victory for the hosts would have knocked Liverpool out.

And Alisson has explained what Klopp told his players at the interval before quick-fire goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the win before the hour mark.

"The message was just to keep going and keep working,” the Brazilian added. “In the first half they made our job more difficult with the intensity they put in; they had chances, of course, but we neutralised them in the chances, I could make the saves.

“I’m happy with the result and happy with what we did on the pitch. It was a difficult game for us but we did very well, everybody playing together and moving together, defending in a good way and attacking in a good way.

“I’m glad about the score, I’m glad about the clean sheet – but the three points were the most important thing we needed.”

Liverpool host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, before flying to Qatar for the Club World Cup next week.

