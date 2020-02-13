Alisson says Liverpool are on a quest to win as many trophies as possible

Alisson Becker has told Liverpool's rivals that the club want to win "everything".

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham in the Champions League final last term, before going on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will soon end their 30-year wait for a title.

But Alisson insists he and his team-mates will not be satisfied even after they have got their hands on the Premier League trophy.

"We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything. We are just looking for our main goal and what is behind is behind," he told Premier League Productions.

"We have to focus on our quality. We have an amazing group with amazing players – one goes out, the other comes in.

"Adrian, for example, when I got injured, he comes in and performed really, really good. An example of the other boys, Fab goes out and another one comes in and it's the same. Everybody helps a lot on the pitch.

"We are enjoying this time because it's good to be on the top. We work for this – to be on the top in a top level.

"We are enjoying it a lot. For winning you need to enjoy the game. The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don't enjoy that then you cannot play all the games with our intensity. We try to do our best and be happy on the pitch.

"In Brazil we always say that you need to enjoy the game to be happy playing football because football is happiness.

"Of course you need to be serious because you are in a competition of a high level, but you need to enjoy."

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Norwich this weekend.

