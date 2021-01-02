Alloa leave it late to snatch point

Robert Thomson struck a late leveller to earn lowly Alloa a 1-1 draw at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship.

Markus Fjortoft – the son of former Norway international Jan Age – had put Morton ahead in the 69th minute, nodding in an Aidan Nesbitt corner.

But Thomson netted from close range with seven minutes left to prevent Morton from climbing into the play-off places.

Alloa goalkeeper Neil Parry earlier tipped over a long-range effort from Morton midfielder Jim McAlister before Ray Grant hit the crossbar from distance at the other end.

Liam Buchanan and Kevin Cawley had chances for Alloa before Fjortoft levelled as they avoided a third successive defeat.