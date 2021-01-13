Ally McCoist prepares Steven Gerrard for the effect of Rangers winning the title

Ally McCoist has told Steven Gerrard that he will have an “unbelievable” effect on so many people if he leads Rangers to the title.

The Light Blues are on course to stop Celtic picking up the Scottish Premiership trophy for a record 10th successive time and Gers fans are becoming increasingly excited.

Gerrard’s side are 21 points clear of their Old Firm rivals albeit they have played three games more.

It would be the first top-fight title at Ibrox since 2011, before the club’s well-documented financial collapse from which they emerged in the bottom tier of Scottish football.

And former Rangers manager and striker McCoist believes Gerrard, in his third season as Gers boss, might be surprised at the reaction to a long-awaited title victory in Govan.

Speaking on TalkSport, he said: “I’m telling you right now he will be thinking he is in the biggest and best job on the planet because he is probably, maybe six weeks away.

“If he didn’t realise, he is hopefully six weeks away from realising the effect that he is going to have on so many people.

“And it is going to be unbelievable.

“And I hope that Steven reaches that position and I would imagine that even he might be a little bit surprised about the effect he has on so many people if and when he crosses that line.”