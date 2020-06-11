Ally Taylor signs new one-year contract with Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock midfielder Ally Taylor has signed a new one-year contract with the Ayrshire club.

The 18-year-old had appeared to be on his way out of Rugby Park after the club announced he had rejected a new deal but talks were revived.

Taylor told the club’s website: “I wanted to take time to think about what would be best for my career and after conversations with the staff here then I’m sure that I can continue to develop here at Kilmarnock.

“The club have been really good with me since I first joined and now it is up to me to take the opportunity in front of me and show that I’m good enough to make my mark at this level.”

Taylor made his first-team debut in February against Celtic, who had his brother and former Killie team-mate Greg on their side.

“Making my first-team debut and playing against my brother was a proud moment for me and my family but I want more of those experiences in the season ahead and help the club kick on again,” he said.