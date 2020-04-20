Alphonso Davies extends deal with Bayern Munich until 2025

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Bundesliga club until June 2025.

The Canada international, whose original deal was set to expire in 2023, has established himself as first-choice left-back this season and has been rewarded for his consistent performances.

The 19-year-old is the third member of the Bayern team to extend their stay during the coronavirus lockdown, after Hansi Flick was made permanent head coach and forward Thomas Muller agreed a deal until the summer of 2023.

🗣️ @AlphonsoDavies "I am very happy. #FCBayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club." #Davies2025 ✌👌✌🖐 pic.twitter.com/PgzLOLJAMm— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 20, 2020

Davies told the club’s official website: “I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it’s a dream come true to play here.

“I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern’s DNA.”

Davies, who joined Bayern in January 2019 from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps, has made 31 appearances for the Bavarian side this season, scoring one goal and claiming eight assists before football was halted by the pandemic.