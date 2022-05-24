Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone released by West Brom

West Brom have confirmed Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

The Baggies have released their retained list for next season and the experienced trio do not figure in manager Steve Bruce’s plans.

A club statement said: “Three senior players will be leaving The Hawthorns this summer.

“Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will depart having spent four years at the club, making 167 appearances since his arrival in July 2018.

“Midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Stoke City, is leaving Albion. Sawyers made 64 appearances for the Baggies, scoring one goal against Cardiff City in October 2019.

“Striker Andy Carroll will also depart. The 33-year-old arrived in January and went on to make 15 appearances for Albion, scoring three goals.”

Goalkeeper Ted Cann and fellow youngsters Josh Shaw, Samuel Okoka, Reece Hall and Reyes Cleary have been offered new deals.

Jamie Soule, Owen Windsor, Aurio Teixeira, Kevin Joshua, Zak Delaney, Mark Chidi, MacKenzie Lamb, Leon MacHisa and Daniel Ngoma have all been released.

The Baggies finished the season in 10th place, eight points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, following relegation from the Premier League in 2021.

They began the season well, but had slipped to sixth when they parted company with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael in February and appointed Bruce as his replacement.