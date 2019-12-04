Anthony Martial admits he must kick on as pressure builds on top four-chasing Manchester United

Anthony Martial has admitted that he needs to prove he is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Manchester United forward has scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competition this term, although only three of those strikes have come in the Premier League.

Martial missed several games through injury in September and October but has been deployed at centre-forward since his return to the team.

The Frenchman now has the chance to establish himself in the No.9 role at Old Trafford, with United opting against signing a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

However, Martial has acknowledged that he must continue to improve if he wants to be considered among the leading attackers in the division.

“When I arrived at the club, I was just a young player,” Martial told United's official website. “I still hadn’t had the benefit of a proper full season as a professional first-team player in my legs.

"But now it’s my fifth season here, so now I have to prove and to show that I have evolved as a player and blossomed into one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

"When I came here I was still just a kid, and now I’ve grown up and I’ve become a lot more mature. Nowadays, I feel so much better in myself.”

Martial is expected to be deployed as part of a front three when Tottenham visit Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James providing support from the flanks.

And the former Monaco man has praised the way James has adapted since joining United from Championship side Swansea.

“He’s a player who is blessed with incredible pace,” he added. “He really is unbelievably fast and yet he is also someone who is able to choose the right option.

"In spite of all that pace, he doesn’t lose control, he keeps his head and then often manages to make the right choice.

“That’s a big plus for a forward player as that way he can make assists for us all. He really is a top player and someone I wasn’t aware of before, so quite honestly, that makes him a great addition.”

United will be looking to close the eight-point gap separating them from the top four when Jose Mourinho returns to Manchester with his Tottenham team on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Lionel Messi wins the 2019 Ballon d'Or: How we've followed the best player of the last 25 years

How can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer become more than just a post-Mourinho manager?

Amazon Prime's Premier League fixtures could herald a new age of on demand football. So what will change?