Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.

Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.

Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year – told Sky Sports: “First of all it’s good for Tottenham to reach a semi-final in this competition.

“You can see the names of the teams that reach this semi-final – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with us.

“It means that every club wants to try and lift this trophy.”

The Italian added: “I remember in the past when I was in Chelsea this trophy was not secondary. But it was used to play with young players and players that did not start in the XI.

“Now I’m seeing in England that to win a trophy is very difficult and we have to beat important teams.”

Tottenham’s last major trophy came in this competition in 2008 and Spurs lost to Chelsea in the 2015 final.

Liverpool have won the competition a joint-record eight times and will contest their 18th League Cup semi-final.

Two-time winners Arsenal booked their place in the last four by beating Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday.

The two-legged semi-finals will take place in the weeks of January 3 and 10, with the final at Wembley Stadium on February 27.