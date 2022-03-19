Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

By published

Dundee v Rangers – Scottish Premiership – Dens Park
(Image credit: Jane Barlow)

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park.

Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag.

Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna’s long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second.

Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff