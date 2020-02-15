Arbroath maintain winning run against Queen of the South

Arbroath continued their climb up the Ladbrokes Championship standings with a 2-0 win over Queen of the South at Gayfield Park.

David Gold and Dale Hilson struck first-half goals as the Lichties moved up two places to fourth after recording a third successive league win.

Dick Campbell’s men beat runaway leaders Dundee United at Tannadice last time out and they quickly set about building on that upset as Gold headed them in front after just five minutes.

The visitors looked to respond, Stephen Dobbie testing Derek Gaston and Lee Kilday heading against the post, but Arbroath doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Hilson fired home.

Queens tried to find a way back into the game after half-time but could not break down the Arbroath backline as they crashed to a fourth defeat in five games.