Arbroath move top of Championship with win over Morton

Arbroath are the new leaders in the Scottish Championship after a 2-1 home win against Morton.

The Red Lichties took full advantage of both Inverness and Raith dropping points on Saturday to climb to the top of the table.

Colin Hamilton headed the opening goal early in the second half but the bottom club equalised after 74 minutes through Gary Oliver’s strike.

Anton Dowds restored the hosts’ lead 10 minutes from time and Arbroath moved to the summit courtesy of goal difference.