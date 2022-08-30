Argentina defender Cristian Romero agrees permanent Spurs deal following loan
By PA Staff published
Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.
The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.
The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.
Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.