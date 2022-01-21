Armand Gnanduillet joins Le Mans on permanent deal from Hearts

Armand Gnanduillet has left Hearts to join French third-tier side Le Mans on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old former Blackpool striker departs Tynecastle after a year-long spell in which he made 30 appearances and scored six goals.

After making a positive impact for Robbie Neilson’s side in the closing months of their Championship title win, the Frenchman managed only four starts and one goal after the team stepped up to the top flight this term.

Gnanduillet’s departure leaves Liam Boyce as the only senior striker on the books at Hearts, but it will not significantly alter Neilson’s January plans.

Speaking on Thursday, while the attacker was in talks with Le Mans, the manager said: “We were always going to recruit in that department anyway. It (Gnanduillet leaving) just means we will probably need to speed it up.

“But they key thing is always to make sure we get the right player. If that takes a bit longer, then it takes longer.”