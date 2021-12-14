Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette to lead as captain, with Mikel Arteta praising his "leadership group"

Arsenal will rely on the leadership of vice-captain Alexandre Lacazette, with Rob Holding and Granit Xhaka as deputies, until a permanent decision is made.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the decision to give his "leadership group" the job of captaining the side, stating that he is in no rush to make "rash decisions" about who to give the armband to next at the Emirates Stadium.

This follows the club stripping the captaincy from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after a disciplinary issue. Aubameyang was dropped for the game against Southampton after reports suggested he returned from a permitted break late.

"Having this leadership group is something that has been tremendously helpful," Arteta said in a press conference ahead of the West Ham game. "They all have to be involved."

Arsenal have had 11 captains in the past 14 years, with Arteta being one of them.

The Spaniard stepped into the role following the sale of Thomas Vermaelen to Barcelona and was followed with Per Mertesacker. Mertesacker is still involved at the club, heading the Gunners' academy.

Mertesacker retired in 2018 with the exit of Arsene Wenger. Centre-back partner Laurent Koscielny then assumed the armband when Unai Emery took the managerial reins.

Koscielny left for Bordeaux after a year of Emery managing the club, before Granit Xhaka was voted skipper by the Arsenal team. His stint didn't last for long though, as Emery stripped the captaincy from him following an incident in which he swore at Arsenal fans in a game against Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and scored key goals en route to the FA Cup victories in 2020 under Mikel Arteta. His future at the Emirates Stadium remains in doubt.