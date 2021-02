Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the 139th FA Cup final.

In a repeat of the all-London 2017 final between the two sides, Arsenal will bid to lift the trophy for a record-extending 14th time, while Chelsea are chasing their ninth FA Cup win.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the images from both clubs’ previous triumphs.

Aaron Ramsey scores Arsenal’s winner in their 2-1 victory against Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Ramsey also scored the Gunners’ extra-time winner against Hull in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty sealed Chelsea’s last FA Cup final triumph in 2018, a 1-0 win against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsene Wenger hoists the trophy after winning the FA Cup as Arsenal manager for a seventh time in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

Didier Drogba, who scored Chelsea’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Liverpool in the 2012 final, has a rest during post-match celebrations (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Drogba’s strike in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat of Portsmouth in the 2010 final proved decisive (Chris Ison/PA)

Jens Lehmann saves Paul Scholes’ spot kick as Arsenal became the first club to win the FA Cup after a penalty shoot-out in 2005 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Frank Lampard, third right, lifts the trophy in 2009 after firing Chelsea’s winner against Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

The Gunners won the FA Cup for a seventh time when they beat Chelsea 2-0 in the 2002 final (Rui Vieira/PA)

Drogba’s extra-time goal against Manchester United in the 2007 final sealed Chelsea’s fourth FA Cup win (Nick Potts/PA)

Marc Overmars, left, and Nicolas Anelka both scored in Arsenal’s victory against Newcastle in the 1998 final (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Gianluca Vialli, centre, and his Chelsea team-mates celebrate their FA Cup triumph in 2000 after victory against Aston Villa (PA)

Andy Linighan heads Arsenal’s extra-time winner against Sheffield Wednesday in 1993. It was the last time the FA Cup final was decided in a replay (Tony Harris/PA)

Gianluca Vialli, left, and Gianfranco Zola hold the trophy aloft after Chelsea beat Middlesbrough in the 1997 final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Charlie George, third left, celebrates his extra-time winner against Liverpool in 1971, which clinched Arsenal the double (PA)