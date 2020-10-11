Arsenal and Everton remain perfect in Women’s Super League

Arsenal and Everton maintained the only remaining 100 per cent starts in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League with victories over Brighton and West Ham respectively.

A 5-0 victory with goals from Vivianne Miedema (two), Danielle Van De Donk, Jen Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy boosted Arsenal’s goal difference significantly to put them ahead of Everton, with both clubs recording four wins out of four.

This is what it means to score for The Arsenal ☺️— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 11, 2020

Everton beat West Ham 3-1 at home courtesy of two goals from captain Lucy Graham after Nicoline Sorensen’s opener was cancelled out by Kenza Dali.

Unbeaten Chelsea moved into third, two points behind, after inflicting Manchester City’s first defeat of the season.

Maren Mjelde, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby all scored in a 3-1 win for the hosts, after Chloe Kelly had briefly reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Claudia Walker scored the only goal of the game as Birmingham beat Reading 1-0 to give Carla Ward her first league win in charge.