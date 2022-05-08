Arsenal can secure Champions League return with win over Tottenham
By Ben Hayward published
Arsenal's 2-1 win over Leeds sees them move four points clear of Spurs in fourth and a derby win on Thursday will seal a Champions League return for the Gunners
Arsenal will return to the Champions League if they can beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Thursday night.
The Gunners consolidated fourth place in the Premier League thanks to an ultimately nervy 2-1 win over Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
That saw Mikel Arteta's side move four points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs, with Antonio Conte's men having drawn 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday, and to within just one of Chelsea in third.
Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season, the last of seven successive campaigns ending in last-16 exits in Europe's premier club competition.
Since then, the Gunners have played in the Europa League on four occasions but did not qualify for European football at all as they finished eighth in a disappointing 2020-21 season.
Spurs have home advantage on Thursday, but Arsenal will still be a point ahead of their local rivals if they lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the derby.
The Gunners are away to Newcastle and at home to Everton in their final two Premier League games.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.