Arsenal ease past arch rivals Tottenham to reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

Lisa Evans scored a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

After remaining even for the majority of the game, Arsenal went ahead in the 73rd minute.

Jordan Nobbs caught out Tottenham’s defence, intercepting the ball and sending a fine lobbed effort over goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer from outside the box.

Arsenal made it 2-0 soon after in the 74th minute. Vivienne Miedema played the ball just ahead of Evans in the Tottenham area who slotted it calmly into the bottom corner.

In the 85th minute, Danielle Van De Donk played the ball into Evans, who was running down the left. Evans took one touch before again finding the net with a left-footed strike.

Evans completed her treble in the last minute, getting on the end of a Beth Mead cross from the right after being helped by a Caitlin Foord dummy.