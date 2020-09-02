Arsenal hoping to welcome limited number of fans back to Emirates from October 3

Arsenal could allow a limited number of fans into the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League match against Sheffield United on October 3.

The Gunners have said they are working with authorities on plans to welcome back supporters in line with the latest UK Government guidelines.

An Arsenal statement said: “In recent months we have been working very hard with the relevant authorities on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, and specifically Emirates Stadium, initially with reduced capacities.

“Although our home fixture against West Ham United on Sunday 20 September will be played behind closed doors, based on the current UK Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium on a reduced-capacity basis from the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October.”

Initially, tickets would only be made available to the club’s gold season ticket holders and premium members.

Any fans in attendance would need to social distance while inside the stadium, while other measures including new hygiene protocols would also be in place.

Anyone who attends the match would need to agree to a code of conduct.

Pilot schemes are taking place in several sports with a view to reopening doors to a limited degree from October 1.

On Saturday, 2,500 fans watched Brighton’s friendly against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium – the first time spectators have been allowed inside a Premier League stadium since March.