Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger hints he would be interested in joining Daniel Ek’s takeover bid

Arsene Wenger has suggested he would be willing to join Daniel Ek’s Arsenal takeover bid.

The Swedish billionaire, who is the CEO of Spotify, is rumoured to be preparing an offer to buy out Arsenal’s current ownership group, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

Reports suggest Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira are willing to work with Ek in an attempt to end KSE’s tenure.

Thousands of the club’s fans protested against the Kroenke family’s ownership ahead of the team’s 1-0 defeat by Everton on Friday.

Arsenal’s decision to sign up to a European Super League caused a backlash among supporters, but KSE have been unpopular for some time.

And Wenger, who spent 22 years as Arsenal manager, has hinted he would be willing to put his name to Ek’s project.

"I would say I like the fact that former people of the club run the club,” he told beIN Sports .

"Basically you have two examples in the football world - former players who run the club like Bayern [Munich], or big investors who buy a club like Man City.

"I personally, because I'm a football man, I like the fact that former Arsenal players take over and give advice.

“For the project, I prefer personally... the best deals I made were when nobody knew about it and you come out and it's done.

“When you announce things, you have a mountain to climb after. Nobody wants to give in. It's easier always when you do your deals, when it's done you come out and [announce it].

"Look, I will always support Arsenal. If I can help Arsenal I will do it in any way. That's my answer. If not, I am happy in my life."

However, the Kroenkes insist they do not intend to sell the club and will reject any takeover bids they receive.

A statement read: "In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Alan Shearer: Is the all-time Premier League record goalscorer actually underrated?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?