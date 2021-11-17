Arsenal: "Major signings every window" planned, as Mikel Arteta reportedly shakes up the Gunners' transfer strategy

Arsenal are set to splash more cash, according to a transfer report which claims the Gunners are set to revolutionise as a club off the field.

Kroenke Sports Entertainment took sole ownership of the club in August 2018. The following summer, a famously spend-thrift Arsenal dropped £72m on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a bid to return to the Champions League.

The spending has continued from KSE, with the owners reportedly paying for Thomas Partey's £45m release clause in one go and sanctioning a £130m outlay over the summer to rebuild Arsenal's squad with youthful players. It's set to continue, too, with The Athletic reporting that the Emirates outfit have a new transfer strategy.

Apparently, Arsenal now want to add "one or two major signings" every transfer window, in a u-turn away from the days of the club's austerity.

In 2015, Arsenal were the only club in Europe's top five leagues not to sign an outfield player, while in recent times, January transfer windows have been lean periods of loan deals for the Gunners - namely Denis Suarez, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari and Martin Odegaard since Arsene Wenger left the club (the latter three were all signed permanently later).

The report claims that this bold new philosophy is to "take advantage of a distressed market" by using financial clout to sign top players who may have release clauses that underrate their real value.

On a 10-game unbeaten spell, Arsenal are currently reaping the rewards from their summer signings of 2021.

Ben White was the headline buy, costing Arsenal a whopping £50m. The defender has been a hit so far though, forming a solid partnership with Gabriel, while late window acquisition Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently unbeaten as an Arsenal player.

The much-maligned Aaron Ramsdale has been a breath of fresh air in goal and earned his first England cap, while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard have been adapting into Arteta's midfield.

Arsenal face Liverpool in their next Premier League clash.