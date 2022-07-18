Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes revelation on where 'dynamic' Gabriel Jesus will play

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his plans for Gabriel Jesus this season.

The Brazil international completed his transfer to the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City earlier this month.

The Gunners paid £45m to secure the services of a player who already has 58 goals to his name in the Premier League.

Jesus has joined his new club on their pre-season tour of the United States, and he was on target as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Arteta was full of praise for the Gunners' No.9 after the match, and he also revealed how he plans to deploy the Brazilian once the Premier League campaign gets under way next month.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 25-year-old was brought to Manchester with a view to him becoming Sergio Aguero's successor at centre-forward, but he spent most of last season playing in a wide role.

"He looks really sharp, really dynamic," the Arsenal boss said of a player he worked with during his time as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at City.

"(He’s got) a really good understanding with his team-mates straight away. They are looking for him, he’s generating chances, good connections around specific spaces we want to exploit with him especially, and yeah, we’re really happy.

"He’s very versatile, but obviously, the way we would like to develop him, is in that position (as a central striker).

(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"But not on his own sometimes, but don’t close that door because Gabby in relation to what the opponent does in certain games we are going to have to use him in different positions. He is open to that and he knows it’s part of his strength as well."

Jesus is expected to be Arsenal's first-choice striker in the upcoming campaign, with Eddie Nketiah in reserve.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with the Gunners last month and Arteta believes both he and Jesus have plenty to contribute.

"They have everything that we need. First of all they are really intense, both of them," he added.

"The way they can press, the way they can sustain pressure with the opponent is great. Both of them can thread it in behind which allows people to have spaces inside.

"They are really good in link-up play and both have an eye for goal, which is what the nines do. But they are not just nines, they have all the qualities for the way we play, they are fantastic."