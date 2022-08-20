Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'very confident' Bukayo Saka will extend Gunners stay
By Tom Hancock published
Rumours have linked the England winger with a switch to Manchester City as a replacement for Raheem Sterling
Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka to sign a new deal at Arsenal (opens in new tab), after the winger was linked with a move to Manchester City (opens in new tab) earlier this summer.
Saka has been touted as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, who left City for Chelsea (opens in new tab) last month.
The England star has two years left to run on his contract and could attract plenty of attention next summer if he doesn't extend his stay with the Gunners.
But Arsenal appear to have made positive progress over fresh terms for the 20-year-old, who is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the club against Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on Saturday evening.
Speaking ahead of that game, Arteta said (opens in new tab):
"I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody ... are very much aligned in what we want to achieve."
After narrowly missed out to Tottenham (opens in new tab) in their pursuit of Champions League qualification last time around, Arsenal have come flying out of the traps at the start of this season.
The Gunners won 2-0 at Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on the first night of the new Premier League campaign, before beating Leicester (opens in new tab) 4-2 in their opening home match.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
