Arsenal quartet to be assessed ahead of Norwich clash

Arsenal will assess a number of injuries ahead of their Premier League clash at home to bottom club Norwich.

David Luiz (knee) was injured in the FA Cup win at Sheffield United but could be fit, while Mesut Ozil (back) and Lucas Torreira (ankle) also face tests – as does Cedric Soares (nose) who will be pushing to make his debut.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.

Struggling Norwich will give fitness tests to Lukas Rupp (hip), Max Aarons (calf) and Adam Idah (quad) ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Timm Klose (suspension) and Moritz Leitner (hernia) will be absent, but Todd Cantwell is fit to play following a abductor issue.

Defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) will miss the rest of the season.

Arsenal provisional squad: Martinez, Macey, Bellerin, Soares, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, McGovern, Fahrmann, Aarons, Lewis, Godfrey, Tettey, Rupp, Cantwell, McLean, Martin, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Vrancic, Buendia, Trybull, Duda, Pukki, Idah, Drmic.