Arsenal report: Alvaro Morata set for Gunners loan

Arsenal are set to move for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, now that their big target of the window, Dusan Vlahovic, has moved to Turin.

That's the rumour from The Sun, which claims that the Gunners' search for a striker could well bring them to a forward that Vlahovic will be ahead of in the pecking order for his new employers.

Morata is a curious player who has played at the top level for most of his career, despite a reputation for being a poor finisher. The Spaniard has turned out for both Madrid sides and played for the Old Lady both permanently and on loan – while Antonio Conte brought him to Chelsea while he was the manager.

But the 29-year-old is often derided for not being clinical in front of goal. Arteta is likely to be a fan of the hold-up play, passing and work that Morata can manage with his back to goal – all aspects of play that Alexandre Lacazette has given the Gunners in recent weeks – but the Juventus striker is not the complete forward that the Gunners have been searching for: hence the loan.

Morata would be a short-term option until the end of the season, with the Gunners looking for another goalscorer in the summer.

The north Londoners have been in for another striker with the futures of all of their current options still uncertain. Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney have all been touted as potential options for the club.

