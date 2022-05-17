Arsenal report: Borussia Dortmund star and long-term target heading for transfer

Arsenal target Manuel Akanji could be available for a move this summer after refusing to sign a new Borussia Dortmund contract, according to reports.

The Switzerland international has a deal until 2023 with the Bundesliga side, but the Mirror reports that he's considering a move away in the off-season.

The upcoming window could be Dortmund’s final chance to bring in a significant fee for the centre-back if he doesn’t extend his deal, and Transfermarkt says his market value stands at £27 million. Arsenal are said to be among his suitors, and Akanji is keen on a move to England, but it could take a fee of around £21m to seal his signature.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mikel Arteta’s side want to shore up a leaky defence ahead of next season, and the 26-year-old would bring bags of experience to a young Gunners side.

The 39-time Switzerland international has racked up 158 appearances for Dortmund over the last four-and-a-half seasons in the Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

Akanji won back-to-back Swiss titles in his previous spell with Basel, and a German Cup and Supercup following his move to Dortmund.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have had some issues at the back this season and have the worst defensive record of the top five sides, having conceded 47 goals in 37 games so far.

Those problems have been particularly apparent in the last two games, where they conceded five times in two games against Spurs and Newcastle to jeopardise their chances of Champions League qualification.

More Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.

Elsewhere at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has spoken openly over his doubts taking the Gunners job and Vagner Love has chatted exclusively to FFT about the move to Arsenal under Wenger that very nearly happened for him in the noughties.