Arsenal report: Chelsea star could make shock move across London

Arsenal want Chelsea star Armando Broja, on loan at Southampton, to join their attack.

That's according to football.london, who say that the Albanian starlet is a surprise target for the Gunners up front. Slough-born Broja has been impressive at Southampton on loan this season and would not come cheap – but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a massive fan of the striker and would like him to swap west London for north.

With the pathway at Cobham from the academy to the first team a little less clear than at Hale End, Broja may be convinced by the promise of minutes at the Emirates. Thomas Tuchel has been keen to stress the importance of his development, however, and seems like an admirer.

“Armando’s getting better and better, he’s a very unique player with unique strengths in his game – he has speed, he’s robust and he’s a goalscorer,” the German said of the 20-year-old.

“First of all now is not the moment to discuss about the summer - it’s the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving.”

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of strikers in the last few months, especially with former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing the club. Dusan Vlahovic was on the radar only to go to Juventus, while Alexander Isak had a release clause of £75m, which Arsenal deemed too expensive.

Broja is valued at £8.10m on Transfermarkt and his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2026.

