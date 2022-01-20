Arsenal report: Gunners to break transfer record for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal could well break their transfer record for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

That's according to reports in Italy that have stated that the 21-year-old will cost the north Londoners an initial £60m – but that with add-ons and clauses that could be met during his Gunners career, the fee could eventually tip £88m.

Mikel Arteta's current record for a player as Arsenal manager stands at around £50m, after the Basque boss purchased Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer. Thomas Partey was £45m, with the rest of Arteta's signings being a lot cheaper.

The current all-time transfer record at the club, however, is the £72m that the Gunners dropped on Nicolas Pepe in 2019, when they snatched the Ivorian winger from Lille.

Vlahovic would become the most expensive Serbian player of all time and the most expensive transfer to a London club, should the fee eventually reach the £88m touted.

It's thought that Arteta's side have had no problem agreeing the money with Fiorentina for the transfer and that the only issue stopping the super striker from coming to the Premier League remains the personal terms and agreement towards the agents involved in the deal.

The Gunners are pushing hard for this transfer in January before other clubs are involved in the race for Vlahovic's signature in the summer.

Vlahovic is valued at £63m on Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal news

TRANSFERS REPORT Dusan Vlahovic makes big demand ahead of joining the Gunners

PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City

JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens