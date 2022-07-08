Arsenal report: Former player could rejoin in stunning £34m swoop

Arsenal could be set to re-sign a former star as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad further this summer.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window thus far, starting to window with American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos both joining the club, before Porto midfield schemer Fabio Vieira was surprisingly added shortly after.

Most recently, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus swapped Manchester City for north London in a £45 million deal – but Arteta still apparently wants to add a left-sided defender, a right-winger and another midfielder.

Now, Arsenal may well consider a move for former midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who now plays for AC Milan.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners as a teenager and came through the academy until he left for Empoli. Bennacer later moved on to Milan, where former Gunners director Ivan Gazidis is currently chief executive.

The South African is unlikely to do his former club any favours, however. Milan are believed to be in talks over a contract extension for Bennacer, who will see a bumper pay rise and a steep increase in his release clause.

The Algerian international could be used across the midfield, should Arteta move for him. The Gunners are also believed to be interested in Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, however, who could be a cheaper acquisition for under £30m.

Bennacer is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

