Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus deal is OFF, according to transfer insider

Arsenal will not land Manchester City target Gabriel Jesus, according to a enowned transfer guru.

Mikel Arteta is identifying players who he feels could improve the Gunners' efforts in the final third, with big rumours that Jesus could be on his wishlist. Arteta worked with the Brazilian during his stint as a coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and knows all about the 25-year-old's qualities.

It was thought that perhaps Guardiola would be willing to jettison his No.9 in order to sign Scandi super striker Erling Haaland – but that's just not the case, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Seeing him (Gabriel Jesus) playing against Real Madrid, I don't think Guardiola will allow him to leave, even if they sign Haaland. Which they will, because they are very, very close,” Di Marzio told wettfreunde.

"They still need another striker. A different type of striker. Haaland is a different type. He (Gabriel Jesus) will stay because it's difficult to find a player like him. Manchester City doesn't need to sell a player in order to get funds to buy another player. They have the possibility to buy all the players they want.

“It depends on Gabriel Jesus in the end and if he is okay with playing less with Haaland coming. It depends on his attitude, knowing another incredible striker like Haaland will arrive.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Di Marzio even went as far as comparing Haaland to last summer's statement signing, Jack Grealish, saying that the Norwegian might not even get in the side. Haaland has 85 goals for Borussia Dortmund in 87 appearances, scoring 28 in 28 this season.

City are thought to be at the very front of the queue for Haaland and close to triggering his release clause, which is between £60 and 70 million. While the fee itself is not the most expensive transfer deal that the Premier League will have seen, the wages, add-ons and bonuses that the 21-year-old could expect to receive are thought to be likely to be astronomical.

“When Jack Grealish arrived last year for £100m, Gabriel Jesus stayed, and now he's playing and Grealish is on the bench.” Di Marzio continued. “So nobody knows if Haaland will arrive and play immediately, and be one of the 'untouchable' strikers of Guardiola.

(Image credit: Getty)

“You never know with him (Pep Guardiola). If you don't do the right tactical movements that Guardiola wants, then you stay on the bench."

“I think Gabriel Jesus is in the perfect situation now in Guardiola's system. He understands, probably for the first time, what Guardiola is asking him to do.”

Jesus is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. One Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.

Elsewhere at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has spoken openly over his doubts taking the Gunners job and Vagner Love has chatted exclusively to FFT about the move to Arsenal under Wenger that very nearly happened for him in the noughties.