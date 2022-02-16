Arsenal report: Gunners face battle with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund over key summer target

Arsenal risk losing out on key summer target Armando Broja after it was revealed Bayern Munich and Borussia are also interested in the young Chelsea player, currently starring on loan at Southampton.

That is according to the Sun, who believe the German clubs are interested in luring the 20-year-old to the Bundesliga this summer. Chelsea have so far remained tight-lipped on the Albanian forward's future, though are thought to be keen to cash in a player who has scored six Premier League goals for the Saints this campaign.

Arsenal are desperate to bolster their front line at the next available opportunity, following the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer. Despite having no prolific back-up options, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta saw the Gabonese as a disruptive dressing room influence, and stripped him of the captaincy before sanctioning his departure.

Arteta wants to add a dynamic striker to his squad, and sees Broja as the ideal man to lead his line in the years to come. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have also spotted the player's potential, and the latter in particular can offer game time in the Champions League from day one.

Dortmund are likely to cash in on Erling Haaland this summer, and will need to find a replacement who can slot straight into the first team. Arsenal may have to move quick if they're to get their man.

