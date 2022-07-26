Arsenal report: Gunners have two Premier League forwards on their radar

Arsenal have identified two Premier League forwards as potential transfer targets, according to reports.

The Gunners have already completed deals to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner since the transfer window opened.

But their business for the summer might not be done yet, with Mikel Arteta admitting during Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s pre-season tour that he would still like to add to his squad before the market closes for business at the beginning of September.

“Until the end of the market we will keep trying to improve the squad and there are so many parties involved and sometimes things are not as quick as you want," the Arsenal boss said.

The rumour mill would appear to suggest that Arteta is not completely satisfied with the attacking options at his disposal.

Arsenal are said to be open to offers for Nicolas Pepe and they could bring in another wide man as his replacement if they are able to sell the Ivory Coast international.

According to football.london (opens in new tab), they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, who was one of the Premier League's standout performers last term.

The Hammers are targeting Martin Terriers of Rennes and the aforementioned report states that he might be being lined up as a successor to Bowen.

The former Hull man is not the only England-based attacker Arsenal are interested in, though.

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that the north London side are one of two clubs weighing up a move for Leandro Trossard.

The Brighton (opens in new tab) forward is also attracting the attention of Newcastle (opens in new tab) ahead of the start of the Premier League season next weekend.

Trossard, a versatile player who can operate in a variety of different roles, scored eight goals and provided three assists for Graham Potter's side last term.

He is out of contract at the Amex Stadium in 2023 and could therefore be available for a cut-price fee.