Arsenal report: Gunners in surprise talks to hire Brazil manager Tite

Arsenal have made a shock move for Brazil manager Tite.

The 60-year-old has bossed his nation since 2016, leading Brazil to a World Cup quarter-final against Belgium last time out – but is out of contract following the Qatar edition of the tournament later this year.

"There is already a negotiation of Tite to work in English football," TV Globo reporter Eric Faria told ESPN on Thursday. "To work at Arsenal. He worked with Edu Gaspar. There is the intention, negotiations have started."

(Image credit: Getty)

Technical director Edu was an Invincible in north London as a player with the Gunners before taking up a role with the Selecao national side. There, he met Tite and since his return to London Colney, he's been integral in instilling a new Brazilian core at the club, led by Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Recently, Tite called up the young Martinelli – an Olympic gold medal winner in Tokyo with his national side last summer – and it's thought that the veteran coach could well lend valuable experience to Arsenal's set-up, rather than replacing anyone specifically.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mikel Arteta has surrounded himself with bright coaches, some of which have international experience, such as Tite. Albert Stuivenberg, for example, is one of the Spaniard's righthand men and has been a coach with the Welsh national side.

The Gunners are targeting top four with 10 games to go.

More Arsenal stories

DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer

TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again